Prince Harry makes bizarre excuse for snubbing King Charles's Coronation medals

Prince Harry "had no intention of snubbing King Charles" during his awards speech, Royal insiders have claimed

Prince Harry, 39, provided a strange reason for not wearing King Charles's Coronation medals in a new video, it has emerged.

Whilst presenting the "Soldier of the Year" award at a ceremony, Prince Harry chose not to wear a Coronation medal given to him by his father King Charles.

The Coronation medal was handed to everyone actively contributing and supporting the monarch's Coronation, which took place on May 6 last year.

Despite not wearing the medal, Harry wore four other British military medals, including one to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Royal commentator Ephraim Hardcastle wrote in The Daily Mail: "Harry's failure to wear his father's Coronation medal wasn't intended as a snub to the King.

"My source whispers that the medal was 'swing-mounted' on a short ribbon and needed to be sent to a specialist to affix to a longer ribbon and mount on a hard backing to stop it from swinging around.

"Maybe the King should have FedExed his travelling yeoman to California to do the job."

In the new video, Harry presented the award to US combat medic, Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, hailing the medic for her "courage, resilience and determination".

Although the Coronation medal was absent, Harry sported four military medals on his smart black suit jacket.

He wore his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, which he earned in 2008 for his service in Helmand Province, the late Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, which was awarded in 2002 to everyone who had been in active service for five years, Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Medal, which was given to members of the emergency services, Armed Forces, prison service, and the royal household in 2012 and the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Harry flew to the UK last May to make an appearance at the historic Coronation to support his father.