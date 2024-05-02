Buckingham Palace honours extraordinary people in newest post

Late Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Princess Anne presented honours to extraordinary people during investitures held at Buckingham Palace this week.



Royal family's social media accounts shared adorable pictures from the special ceremony on Thursday, congratulating to all those who have received their honours.

The post comes hours after Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte' 9th birthday by sharing the little royal's adorable picture.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's post about Charlotte garnered massive likes and hearts, with several fans wishing Prince George and Prince Louis' sister a very happy birthday.

The little Prince some attended memorial service of Major Mike Sadler, the last of the wartime SAS ‘Originals’. Sadler, who navigated the deserts of North Africa by the stars, died at the age of 103 in January.