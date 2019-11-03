Rabi Pirzada's leaked videos spur online debate around privacy

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada after becoming the talk of town with her leaked private videos and pictures has started a privacy debate that has engulfed social media platforms.

The leaked private content of the singer was rife on social media soon after it went public, with multiple users sharing the videos and pictures further and sending messages of condemnation towards the artist.

However, in doing so, the users are committing a crime under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), as pointed out by many experts as well as concerned citizens who showed solidarity with Pirzada.

Also Read: Meesha condemns leaking, sharing of Rabi's private videos

Nighat Dad, acclaimed human rights activist and lawyer, stepped forth on Twitter and called out social media users for sharing the leaked content.



“Those who are weaponizing nonconsensual intimate images and videos of @Rabipirzada and those who are forwarding them are committing crime under PECA,” she said.

She further urged all netizens to assist in identifying as well as eliminating accounts found involved in this conduct.

“Don’t be a silent bystander, report these tweets and do not forward this violence,” she added.

Along with the tweet, Dad attached screenshots of the law that back her statement of the aforementioned activity falling under criminal behavior.

Apart from that, a massive number of social media users also came forward to extend their support to Rabi Pirzada, condemning the individuals who have been part of the breach of privacy.

Read More: Rabi Pirzada lodges complaint with FIA over video leak

Earlier on Friday, Pirzada lodged a case with the Federal Investigation Agency over the breach of privacy after leaked private photos and videos of her started making rounds on the internet.



