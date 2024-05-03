Ozzy Osbourne shares he would like to add THIS award to his accolades

Ozzy Osbourne wishes for THIS award: More inside

Ozzy Osbourne has recently expressed his wish to add Oscar to his list of awards.



During an appearance on the latest episode of the SiriusXM series Ozzy Speaks, the singer revealed he'd like to add an Academy Award like Elton John.

During the show, Billy Morrison questioned Ozzy, “Is there an achievement that you haven't got yet that you would like?”

To which, the rapper responded “Oscar”.

Ozzy previously won Grammy Awards and is ready to induct ourselves into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist after Black Sabbath joined the organisation in 2006.

“Well, you've got to be in a movie to do an Oscar,” mentioned Billy.

Later, the Crazy Train crooner said, “You asked me what award I haven't gotten.”

Ozzy clarified, “No, Elton John got one for a song.”

Elsewhere on the show, the rapper revealed he wanted to recover from a series of spinal operations related to structural damage sustained from a 2019 fall.

“I'd like to do a gig with without falling over now,” disclosed the 75-year-old.

Earlier in April, Ozzy told Billboard that he was “more than honoured” to receive his second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2024 class.

Ozzy shared the moment “feels big and different from getting welcomed into the Rock Hall alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole”.

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s wife Sharon spoke to PEOPLE ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announcement.

“Ozzy was inducted with Black Sabbath, and for him to get in as a solo artist will be a huge achievement for him and one that he really does deserve,” she added.