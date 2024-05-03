Zendaya’s stylist makes shocking revelation about Met Gala dress

Zendaya's Met Gala dress not ready yet?

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach has recently spilled the tea about the actress dress at this year’s Met Gala.



In a new interview with The New York Times, Law revealed, “I haven’t seen Zendaya’s dress!”

The longtime stylist and collaborator said, “We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers.”

“The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday,” added Law.

The Euphoria actress, who made her debut at the event in 2015, will reportedly make a comeback to the Met Gala after five years. Last time she attended the event was in 2019 in a Camp theme with a light-up Cinderella ball gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

Last month, Zendaya appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark and shared, “Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years.”

“So, this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while,” remarked the 27-year-old.

The Challengers star also discussed about “creating characters” with her stylish Law, adding, “It's fun in the sense that I like to look at fashion as creativity.”

“Even in press tours, it's a way to continue the creativity from the film,” she continued.

Zendaya explained, “I like to just create characters, because ultimately sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward and I'm more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters.”

“'I'm this woman today who wears a green suit.' You get to embody this character for a day and clothes can do that for you,” said the actress.