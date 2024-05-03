Britney Spears settles divorce with Sam Asghari nine months after split

Sam Asghari was the one to initiate the divorce with Britney Spears

Britney Spears has closed yet another chapter in her life.

Nine months after splitting with her husband-of-merely-a-year, Sam Asghari, the Princess of Pop has finalised her divorce.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday and obtained by Page Six revealed that the former spouses will divide their assets according to their prenup.

A source further told the outlet that Spears, 42, and Asghari, 30, were able to settle their divorce “amicably” thanks to their “ironclad prenup.”

The source further emphasised that the Toxic hitmaker is doing very well, despite “demonstrably false” reports of her going broke.

They further revealed, “Although she does enjoy luxe travel as a result of her hard-earned freedom, she had a landmark book deal that she will be profiting from for a long time and the sky is the limit in terms of her earning power, including movie rights to [her 2023 memoir] The Woman In Me.”

Asghari was the one to file for divorce from Spears on August 16, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences,” amid reports she cheated.

However, the fitness trainer and model emphasised in an Instagram statement that the pair will “hold onto the love and respect [they] have for each other.”