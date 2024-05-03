Nick Vail, Natalie Joy details their honeymoon cancellation

Nick Vail and Natalie Joy’s honeymoon plans cancelled

Nick Vail and Natalie Joy’s honeymoon plans went to the bin after a beautiful wedding.



The Bachelor alum revealed on Thursday’s episode of the Viall Files podcast that their getaway to Turks and Caicos didn’t happen because Joy was not permitted to get in the country.

“We brought Natalie’s mom with us to babysit. As much as we spend all of our time with our daughter and we love every minute of it, we were hoping to connect and have some quality time,” the 43-year-old told listeners and disclosed that the couple was stopped at the customs checkpoint.

“The agent stamps the passport … [They are] about to hand it back, looks at it and goes, ‘There’s a page torn here.’ And we’re like, ‘Huh? I don’t know.’”

The family of four was escorted to a separate room and informed that Joy, 25, would not be permitted entry into the country because of her passport.

The surgical technologist named the circumstances a turning point in their new union, telling listeners, “Not only did we have River in our arms and have to hold it together for our daughter — but also it really challenged us … It was the first thing we had to conquer as husband and wife.”

Viall further said that he tried to keep his calm as agents told them that Joy would have to go back to United States.

“[The agent] looked at me and was like, ‘Are you still going to go to your hotel?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not leaving my wife. I’m telling myself, ‘You’re two days on the f—king job. Time to be a husband. It’s your time to step up and stay calm. Everything’s going to be fine,’” he said.

“It was so chaotic, [but] I got so many opportunities to call Natalie my wife and that was great. I was like, ‘I’m not leaving my wife,’ ‘I got my wife here.’”

Although the return of the whole family back to the United States was arranged the same day, the couple enjoyed one day of their honeymoon after their flight back was cancelled.

“It could have been much worse [and] we had one night,” Viall said of the experience, reminiscing over a dinner the family enjoyed at the hotel before leaving the subsequent morning.