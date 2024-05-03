Drew Barrymore launches new fashion collection with Justin Bieber’s brand

Drew Barrymore teams up with Justin Bieber for new apparel line: Deets inside

Drew Barrymore has recently launched a new fashion collection with Justin Bieber’s brand Drew House.



The Never Been Kissed actress made this announcement about new apparel line Drew X Drew on Thursday's episode of her daytime series, The Drew Barrymore Show.

During the show, Drew shared that some of the clothes are embellished with archival pictures from her personal photos that was kept away from the limelight.

While talking about her photos, the Ever After actress said, “They're just for me, you know, going to concerts, like hanging out with my friends, like playing there's no photographer involved, there's no hair and makeup, they're just real-life scenarios that no one else has ever seen.”

“One batch of items was made available online this Thursday, and there are 'a few more to come out along the way,” informed Drew on the show.

The Charlie’s Angels actress mentioned, “I am, I am so proud because you know, so here's how this came about me.”

“Well, Justin called us and we had done a collection before,” she revealed.

Drew pointed out, “Drew House has made T-shirts with my face on it before and we've collaborated before, but this collection was really loved and very meticulous because rather than sourcing other images, I went into my personal photography collection.”

The Blended actress disclosed, “I have 25,000 images, almost 30,000 images archived from when I did photography. So, we went into the archives and we picked about 20 to 30 images, whittled it down to about 10.”

