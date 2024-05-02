Beyoncé's name to be added to French dictionary?

Beyoncé in French dictionary: Deets inside

Beyoncé's name will reportedly be added to the French Le Petit Larousse dictionary.



In a report published by U.K. newspaper The Times, Beyoncé is listed as a proper noun in the dictionary and her entry reads, “American singer of R&B and pop.”

The outlet reported that the singer is among 40 French and foreign personalities selected for 2024’s update of encyclopedic dictionary Petit Larousse Illustré, which was first published in 1905.

The list of names is selected by a jury, who drafted up a yearly list of 150 words and individuals who are known amongst French-speaking communities.

Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopedias at Larousse, told French news magazine Le Point that many of the words “reflect concerns, developments or strong movements this year”.

Carine also said, “It was important the people matched the values of the Petit Larousse — excellence and promotion of French culture.”

Meanwhile, other names who are included in the new update include actress Cate Blanchett, NBA player LeBron James and Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan.

For the unversed, Beyoncé’s name was originally spelled “Beyincé” as it was the surname of her maternal grandparents.

Interestingly, the songstress’ mother Tina Knowles’ maiden name was spelt as “Beyoncé” after the hospital misspelled it on her birth certificate and refused to change it.

"I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E," recalled Tina during In My Head with Heather Thomson in 2020.

Tina mentioned, “It's interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, 'Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings. And my mom's reply to me was like, 'That's what they put on your birth certificate.’”

“So, I said, 'Well, why didn't you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said, 'I did one time,’” continued Tina.

Meanwhile, Tina added, “The first time, and I was told be happy that you're getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn't get birth certificates.”