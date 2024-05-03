Kevin Costner decides to take female Horizon cast to Cannes Film Festival: Here’s why

Kevin Costner shares why he takes female Horizon co-stars to Cannes

Kevin Costner has recently explained why he’s taking female cast members from Western, Horizon: An America Saga at the Cannes Film Festival.



“I'm taking seven of the women that are in the movie with me,” said the 69-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The two-time Academy Award winner will reportedly be accompanied by Horizon stars Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Sam Worthington and Luke Wilson.

Sharing his reason, Kevin stated, “For Cannes, I really want to take these women who made a huge contribution to this movie.”

Kevin, who directed, co-wrote and stars in the new movie, discussed about the plotline, explaining, “Women are the reason the country goes forward. They were taken often against their own wishes. They were taken advantage of and they were resilient. I couldn't tell the story unless it revolved around them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin praised Sienna, saying, “I think she's one of our great actresses. Her outward beauty is undeniable, but she's so skilled as an actress.”

“There's something about Sienna's character that I think speaks to all women,” continued the Yellowstone actor.

Earlier, Kevin told the outlet in 2022, “Horizon is incredibly meaningful to me. It's really been the hardest thing I've ever done, but it's exactly what I want to do.”

Meanwhile, the new Horizon movie will be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.