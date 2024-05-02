Princess Charlotte might 'ditch' royal title when she grows up

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte is well within her capacity to ditch her royal title once she grows up.

Speaking to OK! magazine on the eve of the royal’s 9th birthday, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on her strong-willed nature and refusal to give in to traditions.

Noting the time when older brother Prince George becomes King of Britain, Charlotte will be bestowed with the title of the Princess Royal.

However, the royal commentator argued the school-goer “definitely wouldn’t want to be burdened with more titles.”

“I think we will be in a very modern era when the time comes. I question whether Charlotte will want to be burdened with more titles. She might be a working woman by then,” Jennie shared. “Things could change so much in the next generation.”

“The natural option it would seem to me is that she might become Princess Royal. That’s the much more traditional route for the eldest daughter,” she explained.

“I also think she might just feel she wants to remain simply as Princess Charlotte. We’ve got William and Catherine who quite often tell the public to call them by their first names, so maybe their daughter will follow suit,” the royal expert continued.

“Perhaps Charlotte will not even use the Princess title by the time she’s grown up and definitely won’t want to be burdened with more titles,” she added.