Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's Beverly Hills mansion gets price cut: Pictures inside

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have parted ways quite some time ago, but the house they once shared is still the most sought-after property around Hollywood.

The Beverly Hills mansion where the two once shared their love, just received a price cut giving their fans and all property enthusiasts a major bout of eagerness.

The lavish residence after the house slimmed its price is down to $44.5million from $49million back in May.

Read More: Brad Pitt buys Jennifer Aniston the house they once shared for a whopping $79 million

The former couple had purchased the house for approximately $12.5million back in 2001.

The estate comprises five bedrooms, 13, bathroom, a custom eat-in kitchen with black cabinetry, subway tile walls, marble counter-tops and checkered monochrome marble floors.

The house also separates the breakfast area with an additional dining room that also boasts of a fireplace.



On the other hand, the living room includes multiple seating arrangements and white lacquer-painted walls with a fireplace.

There is much more to go as the house also has its own bar room with vaulted ceilings and an original fireplace that transforms into a digital projector space.

Moreover, the property also includes a tennis court, a tennis pavilion and a guest house built not too long ago.



