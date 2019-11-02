Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's Beverly Hills mansion gets price cut: Pictures inside

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have parted ways quite some time ago, but the house they once shared is still the most sought-after property around Hollywood.
The Beverly Hills mansion where the two once shared their love, just received a price cut giving their fans and all property enthusiasts a major bout of eagerness.
The lavish residence after the house slimmed its price is down to $44.5million from $49million back in May.
The former couple had purchased the house for approximately $12.5million back in 2001.
The estate comprises five bedrooms, 13, bathroom, a custom eat-in kitchen with black cabinetry, subway tile walls, marble counter-tops and checkered monochrome marble floors.
The house also separates the breakfast area with an additional dining room that also boasts of a fireplace.
On the other hand, the living room includes multiple seating arrangements and white lacquer-painted walls with a fireplace.
There is much more to go as the house also has its own bar room with vaulted ceilings and an original fireplace that transforms into a digital projector space.
Moreover, the property also includes a tennis court, a tennis pavilion and a guest house built not too long ago.
