Jennifer Aniston embraced her gorgeous wavy hair and the internet loves it

Jennifer Aniston has been famously known for her gorgeous, effortless straight hair, and is quite difficult to imagine the Friends starlet to let her long locks lose the natural way it actually is.

Read More: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's Beverly Hills mansion gets price cut: Pictures inside

However, the 50-year-old Hollywood diva did recently break the internet with a change in her hair texture.

Aniston was seen accentuating her natural, tousled waves at the global premiere of The Morning Show held at The Lincoln Centre in New York on Monday.



Aniston’s look was revealed by her hairstylist Chris McMillan, who wrote, "The hair is Jen’s natural curl and waves. Dried natural and touched up minimally."

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

McMillan, as revealed, used a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer to dry the roots for direction and touched up some pieces of hair with one of GHD’s wave irons.