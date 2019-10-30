Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes he felt 'intimidated' by son-in-law Chris Pratt

As Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger serve major couple goals with their endearing romantic moments spent together, it looks like fans aren’t the only ones in complete awe of the couple.



Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, father of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s wife Katherine has nothing but praises to shower on his new son-in-law.

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, the body building icon-turned-star and former Governor of California, gushed over Pratt saying he would love to share screens with him as well.

"First of all, I'm really happy that he is such a great guy. Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me," he said.

"I was blown away when my daughter was telling me that she was going out with him, I was just like, 'Do you have to be so competitive? I mean, do you have to have a guy that is taller than me, that is bigger than me, that is doing bigger movies than me ... makes more money than me and all this kind of stuff? What is going on here?'," he added.

Arnold went on a joking spree, stating, "Of course the first thing when we met, he said, 'Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron’,” he said.

It is reported that Pratt won Arnold over right away, so much so that he joked about feeling 'intimidated' by accomplishments the actor accumulated over the years.