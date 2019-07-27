Chris Pratt sheds light on how he met ladylove Katherine Schwarzenegger

'Avengers: Endgame' star Chris Pratt tied the knot with ladylove Katherine Shwarzenegger on June 8. The couple who took the plunge shortly after Chris called it quits with ex-wife Anna Faris announced that they are exchanging their vows after being engaged for six months.



In an interview recently, Chris came forth revealing how he crossed paths with Katherine, after rumours of their mutual friend introducing them to each other came afloat.

According to source privy to the couple, journalist /philanthropist Maria Shiver played cupid between the two love birds.

"Maria helped set them up," a source had previously revealed.

However, Chris came forth revealing that it was at a church where the two had met recently.



Speaking with Extra, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star revealed, "We met at church. It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met."

The couple was soon spotted together hanging with each other on romantic dates.

They were also spotted spending time with Chris' son, Jack when they were dating.

The couple then went on to confirm that they are in a relationship with each other on December 13, 2018, as Pratt marked Kat's birthday with a sweet message.



Eventually, in January 2019, they announced that they were engaged and in June, they tied the knot.

Last month the couple also shared intimate details about their wedding with a heartfelt caption.

"We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."







