Lady Gaga to romance Bradley Cooper in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: report

After their on-screen chemistry flared up their film ‘A Star is Born’, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are getting together once again for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3.’

As per a report by Hollywood Life, the chances of the two starring together in the third volume of the Marvel franchise are surging.

A source revealed to the publication: “There is a very strong possibility that lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Only some cast names have been released but Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest.”

Their characters are animated but still, it’s exciting. Audiences want them together and certainly everyone recognizes that appeal, they’re box office gold together, it’s very likely that this will happen,” the source added.

The news comes amidst rumors that Cooper’s split with former girlfriend Irina Shayk occurred due to something brewing between the two co-stars as the source adds: “The rumours about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” the source told the magazine.

“He (Cooper) has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time,” it was further revealed.

According to reports, Marvel’s feisty and sarcastic character Rocket has a soulmate in an otter who is named Lylla and may be getting voiced by Gaga.