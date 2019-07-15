'Avenger: Endgame' closer to dethroning 'Avatar' and claiming ultimate box office glory

Marvel’s final heart-shattering hit in the franchise ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is moving closer towards being marked as the highest revenue collecting film, subsequently dethroning ‘Avatar.’

According to the reports, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ garnered close to $3 million at the box this weekend after the re-release, which elevates its all-time revenue of $2.78 billion dollars.

This means the film is just over $7 million short of the James Cameron directorial ‘Avatar’ from becoming the all-time highest-grossing film ever, as the latter ended its box office run at $2.788 billion.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ has generated $851 million at the domestic box office and $1.9 billion overseas.

The superhero blockbuster had especially strong showings in China ($629 million), the United Kingdom ($114 million), Korea ($105 million), Brazil ($85 million) and Mexico ($77 million).

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film marks a pinnacle of sorts for the prevailing phase of Marvel adventures as it concludes the stories of key characters of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlet Johansson as Black Widow and Zoe Saldana as Gamora.