Avengers: Endgame -Chris Pratt shares what went down behind the scenes

After the release of undeniably the most anticipated film of the year, Avengers: Endgame, another short surprise has been unveiled for fans that has to the Marvel hype skyrocketing.



Hollywood actor Chris Pratt who essays the role of Star Lord aka Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame went against the rules by giving fans a glimpse of what went behind the scenes of the record breaking film.

Turning to Instagram, Pratt shared a video from the sets where the cast was forbidden to use their cell phones and could be seen chilling as Pratt films illegally.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed,” read his caption.







