Who is Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt's fiancee?

Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of "Terminator" actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is apparently engaged to Chirs Prattt after she posted a picture of the two of them together on her Instagram.
"My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you," the caption read followed by a ring icon.
According to reports, Katherine S is not an actress like her father and brother, but she is said to have authored three books.
USA Today reports that the 29-old is the eldest child of Arnold S and former TV correspondent Maria Shriver while Pratt, 39, needs no introduction after his roles in "Guardian of the Galaxy" and Jurassic World roles .
He has six-year old son with his ex-wife actress Anna Faris .
Kathrien S introduces herself on Instagram as "Author,blogger,lover & addict of all things lifestyle".
Thousands of people have liked the couple's picture on the photosharing app with fans wishing them everything best in life.
