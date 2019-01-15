close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2019

Who is Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt's fiancee?

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of "Terminator" actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is apparently engaged to  Chirs Prattt after she posted a picture of the two of them together on her Instagram.

"My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you," the caption read followed by a ring icon.

According to reports, Katherine S is not an actress like her father and brother, but she is said to have authored three books.

USA Today reports that the 29-old is the eldest child of Arnold S and former TV correspondent Maria Shriver while Pratt, 39,  needs no introduction after his roles in "Guardian of the Galaxy" and Jurassic World roles .

 He has six-year old son with his ex-wife actress Anna Faris .


Kathrien S introduces herself on Instagram as "‪Author,blogger,lover & addict of all things lifestyle".

Thousands of people have liked the couple's picture on the photosharing app with fans  wishing  them everything best in life.

