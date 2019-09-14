Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about married life with Chris Pratt

Hollywood’s newlyweds Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been keeping fans enchanted with their endearing romance ever since they tied the knot.

The 29-year-old American author in an interview with Extra opened up about her married life with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor and how the pair is still in their honeymoon phase.

“I think most importantly that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy,” she said.

She went on to say that she feels ‘blessed’ to have Pratt in her life adding that: “God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.”

Recently the couple after tying the knot celebrated Pratt’s birthday where he was given a special gift by his ladylove.

Sharing pictures of his special present on Instagram, the actor wrote: “I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now.”







