Hailey Baldwin reveals trolls made her doubt her relationship with Justin Bieber

As lovebirds Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber mark their first wedding anniversary, the former has stepped forth addressing all the hatred and negativity that came the couple’s way and how it took a considerable toll on her.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the 22-year-old supermodel came forward speaking about the continuous trolling she has been facing ever since she tied the knot with the ‘Baby’ hit maker.

The beauty queen revealing that the judgments of outsiders at one point led to her being convinced of their speculations, stated: “Nobody from the outside really knows what's going on between us.”

“What’s so tricky about mental health is that it can be easy to let people convince you of something that’s not real…,” she said.

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: 'He's never going to this','You're never going to that', 'You'll be divorced by then', you can't help but wonder: ''Does someone see something that I don't see?'' ...But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it," she added.

She further opened up about her marriage saying good relationships are those that require more work.