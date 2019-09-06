Justin Bieber destroys troll who dissed his wife Hailey Baldwin

Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently came forth shutting down a troll who said he does not need to post about his wife Hailey Baldwin publicly.



This came after Bieber Instagrammed a Hailey Baldwin appreciation post recently which caused a social media user to criticise the PDA with his wife.

As a response, Bieber calmly asked the troll to quietly unfollow him. The response was met with approval by Hailey who confessed she couldn't stop blushing.

It started when the singer posted an adorable shot of a no-make-up version of Hailey Baldwin and wrote: "No make-up? Like, what?".

This prompted a netizen to blast Bieber's post saying it is a forceful attempt at showing his followers how much he's in love with his wife. "You don't need to do this. If you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'You're in love'," read a comment.

However, Bieber had the most savage reply to the comment.



"Honouring your wife publicly is such an amazing, respectful thing to do. It's not only reassuring to her, it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to. I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat. YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too? This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post," he replied.

Hailey also joined on the bandwagon and wrote, "Making a girl blush over here."