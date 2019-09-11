Kim Kardashian put on medication after 'scary' lupus test

Global fashion icon and reality TV star Kim Kardashian may be at the top of her game presently but the socialite just had a wake-up call after she was put on medications following a health scare.

The 38-year-old actor revealed that her antibodies tested positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis after which she was put on medications.

"Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary headspace. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong #KUWTK," she had said on Twitter earlier.

She further opened up about the ailment while appearing on the Today Show, revealing that she found an amazing doctor named Dr. Wallace who helped her get everything in control.

"Luckily right now everything’s under control, but autoimmune issues are really scary," she said adding that she had been overthinking about every possibility of the what may happen.



"And you really do get into this little depression for a minute. I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to have to go through that," she said.