Kim Kardashian confesses she leaked her own surrogacy news

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, in a bonus scene of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' came forth admitting that she is the one who leaked her own news about welcoming her fourth child Psalm through surrogacy.



The 38-year-old social media sensation admitted that the headline-making news of her fourth child Psalm‘s surrogacy came straight from the source, during a dinner outing with mom Kris Jenner, 63, sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Scott Disick, 36.

“How is it that everybody found out about your surrogate, by the way?” Scott asked Kim.

Kim then revealed, "Um…so…. I got drunk on Christmas Eve and I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told cause I was drunk.”

“Stop!” a surprised Scott said. “Multiple people?” “I think so,” Kim answered before Scott went on to ask her if she was upset. “No, cause, I mean it was my fault, that’s why I don’t drink,” she admitted.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex also expressed his disbelief about Kim “having another kid running around”. “I’m so excited,” Kim enthused. “At first I was having such anxiety just because I’m gonna be the mom of four.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child Psalm on May 10, 2019. The adorable nestling joined siblings North West, 6, Saint West, 3 and Chicago West, 1.