Kim Kardashian planning to have more kids?

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is currently enjoying familial bliss with four children - 6-year-old daughter North West, 3-year-old Saint West, 1-year-old Chicago West, and 3-month-old Psalm West, alongside husband Kanye West.



While the youngest to join the West clan is Psalm - welcomed through surrogacy - Kim's fans are eager to know if they can expect another addition to the family anytime soon.

In an episode of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians', Kim said having four children is "so much more zen" and that she feels very calm as the kids love each other.

"My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great," she added.

While she admitted she would love to have more children, Kim is too busy doing many things. The reality star also wants to make sure that all four siblings get a lot of attention from their mom.

"I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me," Kardashian further explained.

"I really just can't extend myself beyond this. Everyone always asks, 'What's next?' And I'm like, 'I'm just going to focus and do what I'm doing.' I can't do anything else," she concluded.