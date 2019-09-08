Meghan Markle turns cheerleader for Serena Williams at US Open final

Tennis champ Serena Williams may have lost to Canadian teenage prodigy Bianca Andreescu at the US Open Final but she sure had her best mate Meghan Markle cheering for her from over the bleachers.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City to turn cheerleader for her close friend, six-time US Open champion Serena Williams as she played the final against the teenage sensation.

The Duchess radiated as she showed support to the champ donning a button-down, mid-length denim dress with a tie belt while she also exchanged pleasantries with Serena’s husband, co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

Meghan was spotted occupying the seat in Serena’s box at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, making this her first public appearance with her four-month-old son Prince Archie.



Meghan and Serena’s friendship has stood the test of time as they first met nearly nine years ago at the 2010 Super Bowl.