Kate Middleton sets new precedent with Princess Charlotte’s birthday

Kate Middleton now appears to be unafraid when it comes to bending the rules, especially when it comes to her children.

The Princess of Wales marked the ninth birthday of her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, with an unseen adorable photo on Thursday, may 2nd, which she had taken herself.

Eager royal watchers had been waiting for an update, after Prince William and Kate broke tradition for their youngest child, Prince Louis’ sixth birthday.

This time around, the Prince and Princess of Wales snubbed the British press once again. They not only shared the photo of the birthday girl later in the later rather than in the morning, they also exclusively shared it onto their social media rather than sending it out to the press, as was the norm.

In the photo shared, Charlotte is seen smiling widely at the camera, while standing in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today,” the caption read.

Last week, on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales defied the royal tradition, following the Photoshop row that ensued after her Mother’s Day photo.

Louis’ birthday portrait was also shared on the royal couple’s social media. However, with Prince Louis photo, Kensington Palace issued an assurance that the picture of Louis had not been edited, via BBC.