King Charles makes clear cut decision on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

It is believed that King Charles has made a firm decision regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with one expert suggesting he has "kept the door open".

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have leveled several shocking allegations against the royal institution, leading to a significant rift within the family.

However, Harry has recently shown signs of attempting to repair his relationship with his father.

Following the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis, Harry made the journey to visit Charles, and he is scheduled to return to London once more on May 8. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggests that Charles is receptive to the idea of reconciling with his son but cautions that there may be conditions or complications involved.

"The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception. It will take its time.



"But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile," Richard told The Sun.

The royal expert also believes Harry will want to see his father just as much as the King wants to see him. He added: "We know security regarding Harry and Meghan and the children would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, I would find it extraordinary if they wanted to see the King that there would be a problem."

Meghan has very rarely been back to the UK since leaving the Royal Family. She joined the royals to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but hasn't returned since the Queen's funeral in September 2022.

Harry has previously spoken about his desires to reunite with his family and admitted he felt grateful to be able to visit King Charles when he was diagnosed with cancer.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, he said: "Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that."

Harry added: "My family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned. That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so you know, I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK next week for a special service to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Plans for Harry to meet with the Royal Family are yet to be confirmed.