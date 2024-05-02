Kate Middleton ready for peace talks with Harry, Meghan Markle 'for kids' sake'

Kate Middleton is believed to be willing to let go of her animosity toward Prince Harry during his upcoming visit to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex is set to return to his homeland to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games next week and is likely to see some members of the royal family.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that while Prince William still holds resentment for his younger brother to some extent, however, the Princess of Wales is said to be “done with all the bad blood.”

According to the outlet, the Waleses are slowly warming up to the idea of peace talks with Harry and wife Meghan Markle for the sake of their kids.

“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” the insider shared, adding that Kate and William want their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, to have a connection with Harry’s children.

They went on to note that “they want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake,” with the second insider agreeing that Harry and Meghan feel the same way.

“Obviously the duke and duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins,” added the source.