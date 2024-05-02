‘Peter Gunn’ Grammy-winner guitarist Duane Eddy dead at 86

Duane Eddy boasted a series of hit records in the late 1950s and early 1960s under his belt

Duane Eddy, who rose to prominence with his hits, including theme to TV series Peter Gunn and Rebel Rouser, passed away at the age of 86.

Eddy’s rep confirmed his death to Variety on Wednesday, May 1, revealing that he was surrounded by his beloved wife, Deed and his family when the guitarist breathed his last on Tuesday, April 30.

"Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakeable signature 'Twang' sound. He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed," the rep added in the statement.

Shortly after the news of his demise went public, many of Eddy’s fellows and friends mourned his death.

In a tribute to the late performer Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said, "Instrumentalists don’t usually become famous. But Duane Eddy’s electric guitar was a voice all its own."

Young revealed a few names inspired by Eddy’s style, including "the Ventures, George Harrison, Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen, Marty Stuart, to name a few" who "learn how to rumble and move people to their core."

According to BBC and the Associated Press, Eddy, who earned his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, died because of cancer.