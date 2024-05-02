Cher reveals how she turned her fortunes around: 'Start at ground zero'

Cher is being transparent about how she changed her life.



The 77-year-old Believe singer disclosed on Wednesday, May 1 on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she started a Las Vegas residency in the 1980s, something that many artists didn't do, to generate some cash to support her family.

“I lost all the money I had worked for at some point,” she shared. “So I had to start at ground zero, and I didn’t know what I was gonna actually do to make a living for my kids.”

“I decided to go to Caesar’s Palace, which was — you know, people didn’t go there,” she continued. “I was like, ‘What’s Elvis [Presley] doing here?’ But people didn’t go to Las Vegas. It really was the elephant’s graveyard.”

The residency, titled A Celebration at Caesars Palace, was held in the Circus Maximus Showroom at Caesars Palace. Cher sang hits like Take It to the Limit, Lookin for Love and Out Here on My Own.

During her conversation with host Jennifer Hudson, the burlesque artist revealed that she had to overcome multiple difficulties to stay on stage and that being in the music industry wasn't always simple.

“There was one writer who kept saying every year, ‘This is her last year. This is finally her last year. She is so over.’ And I said, ‘You know what buddy, I’ll be here when you’re gone.’ And I think I am.”

“But I tried to be cool with everybody because why not?” she added.

She added that, in spite of her accomplishments, she thought that her long musical career was largely due to luck.

“I’m lucky. I’m really lucky because I think to be in our business, it’s not enough to be talented, you’ve gotta have some luck,” she said. “Because I know people who can sing rings around me, you know? But they weren’t as lucky. Like I’m a vessel. It goes through me.”hg