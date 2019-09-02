close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2019

Angelina Jolie's dress that ended Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's marriage

Mon, Sep 02, 2019

The widely famous trio of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie has garnered ample attention over their respective divorces and affairs.

However, as per the latest buzz on the love triangle, a celebrity stylist has stepped forth identifying the dress that may have sealed the deal for Brad Pitt and his first wife Jennifer Aniston.

During an episode of Netflix’s Styling Hollywood, Jason Bolden, an acclaimed stylist, showed his client and the viewers what he calls ‘The Affair Dress.’

The ostrich feather dress by Giambattista Valli, according to Bolden is “what caused the break-up of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.”

He goes on to recall a spread by W Magazine stating that was the initiation of the affair with the ‘Fight Club’ actor and Angelina Jolie as the latter donned the dress in a photoshoot for the publication with the former.

Shot for W Magazine featuring Angelina Jolie in the much-talked about dress.

The 60-page spread in the magazine was published back in 2005. 

Angelina Jolie's dress that ended Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage.




