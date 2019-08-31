Meghan Markle said to be bored behind palace walls, in search of an acting comeback

Former Hollywood star Meghan Markle was a fan-favourite on-screens with her stellar acting and remains close to the heart of many even after bidding adieu to her career and assuming the role of the Duchess of Sussex.

However, the former ‘Suits’ star may not be too happy living the dream royal life behind palace walls, as suggested by royal commentator Rob Shuter who says the Duchess is looking to step back into the world of showbiz.

"[She is] reading scripts so life behind the palace walls is already starting to get a little boring for the new royal Meghan Markle, which is why the Duchess is already looking to return to work and searching for the perfect project,” claims Shuter.

"At the moment, she’s actually thinking about producing, but she hasn’t 100 percent given up her first passion, which is acting’. If the right part comes along, maybe a historical film or documentary, then maybe she will do it,” he added.

On the other hand, he went on to reveal that Meghan’s desire of going back are completely supported by her husband Prince Harry.