Jax Taylor shares reason behind 'The Valley' exit

Jax Taylor took part in season 1 and 2 of The Valley

Jax Taylor broke silence on his decision of not returning to The Valley after appearing on the show for season 1 and 2.

The 46-year-old clarified that the exit from the show is only temporary.

Taylor on Thursday, July 24 episode of In the Mind of Jax Taylor podcast shared, "Myself, my team [and] the producers got together [and] we decided to take a break from season 3. This is not goodbye. This is kind of just a pause on things."

He further shared, "The more I talked about it with everybody, it just didn't seem to make a lot of sense for me to walk right back into filming right away."

Vanderpump Rules alum revealed to his fans that soon the show’s season 3 will start filming and he doesn’t want to go back into it considering all the drama that revolved him and his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright’s turbulent time during their divorce in season 2.

He likened being on the show now with a ‘scab getting ripped open’ repeatedly.

"We get past a lot of stuff after filming and then we have to relive it again," he elaborated. "You know when the show comes on, so that kind of never allows the wound to technically heal because now the scab keeps getting ripped open."

Furthermore, he also pointed out that he is focusing on his mental health and his abstinence from cocaine.

"Right now, my recovery is very important to me," he added. "To kind of catch you guys up on things as far as the drugs and the alcohol goes, that's under control, believe it or not, that it's all under control. I have no issues with that anymore."

Taylor mentioned to his fans that he is currently in search of a new therapist since he is done with the previous one.

"I haven't gone to therapy in the last couple of weeks because I was done with that particular therapist. Now I have to go find another one," he acknowledged. "As you guys know, finding a therapist is so freaking stressful."

While the Bravo star is on a new journey, he seems to be stuck in the divorce issue as the date of finalization of their divorce has passed but the pair is still married.

The delay is allegedly because complete documents have not been submitted to the court up till now. The new date is now in October.