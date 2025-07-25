Post Malone’s legal battle over daughter gets major update

Post Malone’s legal matter related to his child took a new turn after the baby mama made a new move.

Malone’s ex fiancee Jamie Park, who shares a three-year-old daughter with the Sunflower singer, shifted the case in father’s favour as the latest updates unfolded.

Reportedly the Rockstar singer’s former longtime partner officially filed to dismiss their child custody case in Los Angeles earlier this week.

With Park’s withdrawal, the Congratulations singer gained ground in a custody battle since the litigation will now proceed solely in Utah, where the artist filed first for the guardianship of his daughter, whose name has not been revealed publicly.

It was reported earlier that the Grammy winner filed for custody of his daughter in the Beehive state just two days before Park filed her own documents in California.

The development is considered a win for the Rockstar singer, not only because Utah courts will now handle the case, but also because California courts are known for granting higher child support payments.

This could potentially save the 30-year-old artist a significant amount in the long run.

For the unversed Jamie, born as Lee Sung, and the Better Now singer welcomed their daughter together in May 2022 before the exes parted ways and ended their engagement in 2024.