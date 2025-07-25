Taylor Swift teases major announcement as countdown ends

Taylor Swift fans await good news after mysterious countdown

Taylor Swift seems to have a secret announcement for fans but it is still under the wraps.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been teasing some major announcement with a countdown on her official marketing Instagram account, Taylor Nation.

The account made a series of posts dedicated to Swift’s old albums that she just purchased. The posts were meant to host streaming parties for each album but Swifties theorised that the posts with identical, “Welcome home” captions were a countdown leading up to something big.

The posts were made in chronological order from celebrating the Debut album to Swift’s last master recorder that she bought back, Reputation.

Since the 2017 album was the last in the series of these posts, the “countdown” came to an end but fans are wondering what happens next.

"Does the countdown stop now or continue…. Only time will tell," one puzzled Swiftie asked.

"Are we getting all the tour films on streaming? Is that the countdown?!,” wrote another, referring to the unreleased Eras Tour footage.

"This better be not a merch drop im clowning," warned a third, referring to previous similar false alarms after teasing big announcements.

"I’m hoping it’s an eras [tour] live album," another chimed in, while another hoped, "REPUTATION VAULT TRACKS PLS."