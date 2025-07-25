Michelle Keegan turns Paris streets into runway in fresh holiday snaps

Michelle Keegan looked upbeat in new snaps from her Paris trip on Friday.

The Coronation Street star, 38, who is said to share a combined net worth of £20 million with her husband Mark Wright, 38 was all smiles as a friend captured a candid clip of her relaxing in the heart of the French capital.

With Donna Summer's 1983 classic She Works Hard for the Money playing over the video, the actress burst into laughter upon realising she was being filmed.

Michelle looked stunning in a chic navy jumpsuit, which she styled with a sleek black belt, oversized sunglasses, and a pair of burgundy heels.

The new mum spent the day exploring Paris with friends and reposted several moments from the trip, which were originally shared by her makeup artist friend, Emmy Clarkson.

The luxurious getaway comes just days after Michelle wowed fans by flaunting her toned post-baby figure in a revealing dress-only four months after welcoming her first child.

The actress recently made headlines after signing a six-figure advertising deal to become the new face of Sky.

Following the announcement, Michelle teased the upcoming campaign by sharing behind-the scenes photos from the set, smiling brightly alongside her team.



