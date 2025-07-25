Zac Brown, Kendra Scott: Another engaged couple in town!

Zac Brown, Kendra Scott made their red carpet debut around two months back

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott are engaged after the two hard-launched their relationship just two months back on the American Music Awards red carpet.

The newly-engaged couple made the announcement Thursday, July 24 during the conversation with People.

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the 46-year-old and 51-year-old shared with the outlet.

As per the viral engagement photos, Scott’s hand can be seen resting on Brown’s chest as she showed off her pink diamond ring on the ring finger.

Before the awards ceremony May 26, the two walked down the red carpet turning their heads with their stunning looks.

The pair caught everyone’s attention with Brown sporting a black suit and wide-brimmed black hat, whereas Scott donning a beautiful silver gown.

They later took to Instagram to post pictures from the event.

“Hit the @amas red carpet with the best date by my side,” Brown captioned the post. “Ready to soak it all in and have some fun tonight!”

“What an unforgettable night at the @amas! We danced, we laughed, and seeing Zac honored with the inaugural Veteran’s Voice Award was the highlight of it all. @zacbrown, I’m so incredibly proud of you — of your heart, your service, and the man you are. You couldn’t deserve this more,” read the caption of Scott’s post.