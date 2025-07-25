Jenna Bush Hager in hot waters over use of profanity during show?

Jenna Bush Hager is in an awkward state where her choice of words has put her in a sticky situation.

The 43-year-old stunned her colleague Willie Geist along with the crew members on the show Today With Jenna & Friends Thursday, July 24 when she mistakenly uttered a profane word during a live broadcast.

Daughter of the former president, George W. Bush was in the middle of the discussion about her first hangout with Geist and his partner Christina ‘Tini’ Geist during 2012’s London Olympics, when she suddenly uttered the word ‘a—hole’.

"I remember I wanted to meet Tini," Hager shared the anecdote during the show, "I don't know if you can say this, but she's like, 'God, George is acting like an a--hole.'"

Stunned Geist looked forward without saying a single word, while morning TV personality embarrassingly pointed out that it was Tini who said it.

Hager nervously looked around and asked her team, "All of them are like, you're not allowed to say that. Can you say it one time?"

"No, zero times. You can say it zero times," Geist promptly replied.

Hager looked around to see again, "Everybody's looking at me like, why did you say that?"

Geist confessed that he was really looking at her like that, and added, “I want to go on the record that my wife never said such a thing about my precious 3-year-old son."

Hager awkwardly reiterated, “Yes, she did.”