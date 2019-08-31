Brad Pitt reveals he hated these things about Jennifer Aniston after marriage

Buzz regarding former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston never dies down, especially after the two actors split up with their respective better-halves and were seen spending quality time together in multiple outings.

The powerhouse couple that met each other back in 1998 got married in 2000 after two years of dating.

However, according to reports, problems between the two started to rise shortly after, eventually resulting in a divorce.

As per news reports now, Brad used to hate a couple of things about Jennifer back when they were married to each other.

During a candid interview with model April Florio - who was rumoured to be dating Brad in 2003 while he was still married to Jennifer - it was revealed that the actor did not quite approve of his wife's chain-smoking.

"He hated his wife’s chain-smoking. He also hated the fact that she liked to hang with her friends or just stay at home. He liked to go to parties more," April revealed.

She added that Brad had then deemed Angelina as a 'goddess' even before he got married to her later.

However, in her 2016 interview with Mirror, April denied her comments and also shared that she was 'saddened' to know about Brangelina's divorce.