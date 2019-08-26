Salman Khan cancels US concert with Mika Singh over Pakistan trip

KARACHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly cancelled US concert with Mika Singh over his trip to Pakistan for a live show at a wedding.

In a shocking move, Khan’s concert tour in the US featuring Mika that was to begin on August 25 has now been postponed to a later date. Apparently, the actor has taken a stand not to perform with Mika due to concerns over singer's Pakistan trip.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE) has already banned Mika Singh for performing in Karachi.

The singer thought apologising publicly before the FWICE would solve his problems, and that he would be free to perform anywhere he wished all over again. But it does not seem easy for him.

The film body had earlier warned Salman Khan of working with singer ahead of their US gig, saying: "If any artist works with Mika, then he or she too could face a similar ban."



The federation made the announcement in reference to an upcoming six-city gig in the US where Salman Khan and Mika are slated to perform.

A close friend of Dabangg star was reported to have said that it's imperative for the star to distance himself from the singer who performed in Pakistan ignoring the Modi govt's aggression towards neighbour.



Mika Singh has sung Salman’s biggest chart-busters including 'Jumme ki raat' (Kick), 'Aaj ki party' (Bajrang Bhaijaan) and '440 volts' (Sultan).

