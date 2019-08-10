Pak visa to Indian popstar, 14 crew surprises many

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing Pak-India face-off on the Line of Control, former president Pervez Musharraf's billionaire cousin invited Indian popstar and Bollywood singer Amrik (Mika) Singh and his crew to perform at his daughter's wedding.

To the surprise of many who wanted to invite Indian artistes to perform at weddings in October-February period, the Indian singer Mika Singh and his 14 member crew were granted visa for three cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for 30 days after clearance by the ministries and agencies concerned.

It may be mentioned that there is a complete ban in Pakistan on broadcasting Indian content of all kinds — films, dramas, songs etc.

Mika Singh was given special protocol by a provincial governor whom the singer met before and after going to the concert.



A well-placed source informed The News that Mika Singh was paid US $150,000 and first class tickets for him and his crew.

The wedding of Musharraf's cousin was held on August 8 (Thursday) in DHA Karachi. The source informed this correspondent the groom wanted Mika Singh’s performance at his wedding. His wish was honoured, and former president’s governor not only invited Mika but also managed to special protocol using his influence.

The sources further informed that Singh and his team was given the visa by Pakistan' High Commission in India within 24 hours, courtesy Musharraf’s cousin’s links in the right quarters.

The participants of the wedding were asked not to make videos of Mika Singh's performance in view of the tension between the two countries. Those who made the video have not shared in public. However, despite all precautions the video of Mika Singh's performance was leaked. The videos went viral on social media and people criticised not only the host of this event but also the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian film industry has imposed ban on Pakistani actors and singers. Not only actors, Pakistani cricketers have also been banned from playing the Indian Premier League (IPL).

People are raising question on social media whether the government is befooling them as it, on one hand, has announced halting trade and downgrading relations with India but on the other it is giving special protocol to the Indian singers.