Inside Prince William’s plans for Prince Harry: What will happen to Duke once he’s King

The extent to which Prince William has fully extracted himself from Prince Harry’s orbit and made it exponentially hard to even reconnect, has been a major point of notice by experts, critics and commentators alike.

Reason being, it not only sheds light on the kind of future the King-in-waiting will have, but also proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt that reconciliation is dead in the water.

The person that made this claim is none other than the former butler to Princess Diana and King Charles, Paul Burrell.

He spoke to Fox News Digital regarding this and said, “I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize.”

Because by all accounts Prince William's path is ‘very different’ from Harry's.

Plus, as he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected.”

Moreover, “he can't let things leak out. He doesn't want to live in a world with a leaky sieve. He doesn't want to live in a world that can't be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown.”

“Our dear late queen put the crown first. It was the most important thing in her life - her crown, her people, her Commonwealth of countries. William sees it differently. He puts his family first - his wife and children - then comes the crown.”

While the former aide does praise Prince Harry for taking a different route but “it's not easy for any member of the royal family to tread a different path. But I don't think there's any room for reconciliation. I don't think that is [happening] anytime soon, if ever. Because you see, too many words have been said, and too much dirty laundry has been laundered in public, really, for the royal family. That's unforgivable.”