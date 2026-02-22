Princess Beatrice, Eugenie get pulled into parents’ Epstein row: ‘At least stop clinging!’

Despite having no information come out accusing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of maintaining friendships with a man like Jeffrey Esptein, a convicted sex offender, it seems the sisters’ careers are nearly dead in the water.

This thought comes via royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams who just spoke out.

According to The Daily Mail he feels, Beatrice and Eugenie “must realise that this is likely to mark the end of their own charitable ventures.”

As of now “quiet and humility would be appropriate,” in his eyes.

The expert didn’t stop there either and instead offered some advice for the struggling ex-York sisters. Per his piece of advice, “the girls need to take the initiative, to give up their HRHs voluntarily and stop clinging on to their charity work.”

Furthermore “they should step up and support their parents and be seen to do so. That is the only thing which would bring them a shred of respect, to behave decently rather than running and hiding after being on the gravy train for all their lives.”

And since sources keep admitting Fergie will most likely only focus on keeping her ‘head down’. Its near guaranteed that she is already vulnerable, considering her closeness to Andrew.’

But to Mr Fitzwilliams, Sarah Ferguson needs to realize one thing and that is that “her hopes of a comeback are doomed.” Because since her affiliation with the known financier came to light,her charities and businesses collapsed.