Jelly Roll explains living with 'severe depression'

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, is known for his raw honesty about mental health, addiction, and personal struggle.

Before his rise to fame, he faced incarceration, substance use issues, and deep emotional turmoil.

However, instead of shying away from his past he has made it central to his music—turning pain into something that resonates with millions.

His Struggle with Depression

Jelly Roll has openly spoken about living with severe depression and mood instability. In interviews and social media posts, he has described experiencing emotional extremes, feelings of intense productivity followed by deep lows.

He once shared, “I struggle with severe depression,” emphasizing that mental health challenges can persist even when life appears successful.

Addiction and Rock Bottom

Alongside depression, Jelly Roll battled addiction, which became a coping mechanism for his emotional pain. His early life included time in jail, where he began to confront his actions and mental health. His music often reflects this phase, stories of regret, guilt, and a desire for redemption.

“As an addict, it was hard for me to get away from it,” he said.

Songs like Lonely Road and Amen explore themes of internal struggle, faith, and the search for meaning.

Turning His Life Around

What makes Jelly Roll’s story powerful is his transformation. He began to focus on accountability, self-forgiveness, and helping others. He has spoken about wanting to support people going through addiction and mental health struggles, even expressing plans to create spaces for recovery and healing.

Using His Platform for Awareness

Jelly Roll, now, uses his platform to advocate for mental health awareness. He consistently reminds fans that struggling does not make you weak, it’s makes you human.