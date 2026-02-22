Trump announces he is sending a hospital ship to Greenland amid rising diplomatic tensions

President Donald Trump announced that he is working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to send a “great hospital boat” to Greenland. The move comes at a time when his administration is seeking to acquire Danish territory.

Trump shared that he is working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry who is going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way.”

At present, the White House and Governor Landry's office have not provided details in response to queries about the post including whether the ship was requested by Denmark or Greenland and which patients specifically need help.

According to Reuters, Danish King Frederik paid a second visit to Greenland in an attempt to demonstrate unity with the territory in the face of Trump’s push to buy the island.

The significant talks were initiated between Greenland, Denmark and the US last month to resolve the situation following tensions within the NATO defence alliance. Trump’s post came just hours after Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command said it had evacuated a crew member who needed urgent medical treatment from a submarine in Greenland’s waters, seven nautical miles outside of Greenland's capital, Nuuk.

It is not yet clear about the connection of Landry to the evacuation. Earlier this year, Trump announced “the framework of a future deal” on Greenland with the NATO chief, but his continued interest in the Arctic island raises questions about Greenland’s sovereignty.

The core idea of US leadership stirred confusion among Greenlanders, including municipal engineer Ludvig Peterson. He said, “I don’t like the idea of becoming part of America. My primary concern is all the privatization of health care and education. It’s not something we are used to.”