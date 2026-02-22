Did you know tech CEOs limit screen time for their own kids?

Did you know that some of the world’s most powerful tech leaders restrict their own children’s access to the very devices they helped create? While their companies profit from our clicks, swipes and screen time, many Silicon Valley executives enforce surprisingly strict rules at home.

Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs once revealed that his children had never used an iPad at home. Despite leading one of the world’s most valuable technology companies, Jobs and his wife limited device use.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates followed a similar path. He banned phones at the dinner table and did not allow his children to own smartphones until they turned 14.

Some tech CEOs take it even further. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel also revealed that his child was restricted to only 90 minutes of screen time per week. Interestingly, investor Peter Thiel once revealed during the Aspen Ideas Festival in 2024 that the same restrictions are made for his children, stating that his two children were allowed to spend the same amount of screen time per week.

Reflecting on the same topic, Tesla and X owner Elon Musk confessed that he may have been wrong in not imposing stricter limits on his children’s social media use.

In addition, YouTube Co-founder Steve Chen has also expressed his concern about the negative effects of short-form videos, saying that he would not want his children to watch only short videos, which may cause his children to have a shorter attention span.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said that his children are still too young to use the app but will be allowed to use it once strict child protection policies are in place.

Studies are now showing that too much use of short-form videos may cause poor mental health and cognition. Some countries have already placed restrictions on the use of social media by teenagers.