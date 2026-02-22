Sarah Ferguson’s friend exposes how she’s been since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s release
Sarah Ferguson’s fear hit a record high now that a few days have passed to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s release
With the world now focusing its efforts on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and accusations of misconduct, its been said that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is feeling the heat of it all baring down on her.
Its even managed to come to a point where the ex-Duchess has found herself plunged into the very depths of despair and with all this working against the second pal of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a pal has come forward.
The friend spoke to the Daily Mail about where Fergie has found herself in and says, “she feels deeply depressed and that the world is out to get her. “She is very, very down.”
Its gotten to the point that “some people, including Sarah herself, are worried for her mental health,” the friend even said.
But that is not to say she feels any of this is her fault they clarified. Nor does she feel ‘remorse’ for what has happened. “She just wants this to all go away and allow her to get on with her life. Her head is in the sand,” they said when signing off.
For those unversed, while Andrew was taken into custody on the day of his 66th birthday, and kept in custody for over 11 hours, his ex has not been sought out actively as of yet, despite feeling overwhelmed in her fear ever since the emails with Epstein leaked.
