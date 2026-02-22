Inside Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed a health scare.

In October 2025, during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the family’s reality TV show, in an emotional clip, Kim revealed that the doctors had discovered “a little aneurysm” after she underwent a brain scan.

The discovery came during a routine imaging, prompting further medical evaluations. The revelation shocked both her family and fans, highlighting how serious conditions can sometimes be found unexpectedly.

The Role of Stress

Kardashian suggested that “chronic stress” may have contributed to the condition. She has been open about the emotional toll of her highly publicized divorce from Kanye West and the pressures of parenting, career demands, and legal studies.

In the show, she expressed frustration and fear, asking, “Why is this happening?”

Doctors reportedly indicated that stress could be a contributing factor, reinforcing growing evidence that long-term stress can negatively impact vascular health.

She later emphasized the importance of health monitoring, stating, “Health is wealth.”

What Is a Brain Aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a weakened area of a blood vessel in the brain. While many aneurysms remain small and harmless, they can become life-threatening if they rupture, leading to bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).

Some aneurysms produce no symptoms, while others may cause headaches, vision problems, or pain around the eye. Early detection is critical, as rupture can be fatal.

Treatment and Monitoring

Treatment depends on the aneurysm’s size, location, and risk of rupture. Options include:

Monitoring small aneurysms with regular imaging

Surgical clipping or endovascular coiling for higher-risk cases

Lifestyle changes, including stress management and blood pressure control

Kim Kardashian underwent additional scans and consultations, and later reassured fans that her condition was being managed.