After Mika Singh's ban in India, Salman Khan warned against working with him

Indian singer Mika Singh has been barred to work in India after he performed at a wedding in Pakistan recently amidst worsening ties between the two countries over Occupied Kashmir issue.

The decision to ban Mika will be announced today (Tuesday) by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE) after hearing out the singer.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that if any singer collaborates with Mika he or she could also face a ban.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the federation made the announcement in light of an upcoming six-city gig in the US where Salman Khan and Mika are slated to perform.

The mega-event is just a week away and Mika is expected to join it in Houston on August 28.

The show is titled 'Up, Close and Personal With Salman Khan', and begins next week.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary-FWICE, explained to Mid Day, “If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians -- including actors, directors and even spot boys -- will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned.” Dubey also added that the ban applies irrespective where the place of work is.



On Monday, FWICE had stated that Mika wants to apologise and it was evident in his tweet on Sunday. "As I always have done, I will continue to do good for my society and the people of my Country. JaiHind...#Supportindiansingers #Banpaksitanisingers," the singer had tweeted.

Mika is under ban after he performed at the wedding of daughter of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's cousin in Karachi.